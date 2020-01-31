Lori Grunin, CNET

Recently I told you about a free phone-service plan from TextNow. It doesn't include data, but it does let you make unlimited calls and send unlimited text messages. All you need is the right phone to go with it, namely one that works on Sprint's network. If you don't have one sitting in a drawer, here's an extremely affordable option: For a limited time, the unlocked Motorola Moto E6 Android phone is $99.99. Regular price: $149.99.

It's available from Amazon for the same price, but I recommend buying from Motorola to make absolutely sure you're getting the US, unlocked version. See, the Amazon product page indicates both "unlocked" and "global version," but a number of rather angry reviewers indicated the phone arrived not unlocked. Or that it wouldn't work outside the US. Better safe than sorry; get it from Motorola.

Another option: Boost Mobile is offering the Moto E6 for $72.99 with promo code FLASH10JAN2020. Although it won't be unlocked, Boost is a Sprint carrier, so you can definitely switch to TextNow if that's your game plan.

Finally, Visible sells for the Moto E6 for $129.99, but you can get a $100 prepaid Mastercard if you stay with the carrier for at least two months. (Visible's unlimited plan costs $40.) Alternately, if you have an old, unwanted Android phone lying around, you can swap it and get the E6 for free.

All this amounts to one very affordable phone. Is it a great phone? I haven't tested it myself, so you'll want to check out Eli Blumenthal's Moto E6 hands-on. He found it to be pretty good overall, though a bit laggy at times. He liked the 5.5-inch HD screen, removable battery, headphone jack and splash-resistant nano coating.

Something like this, I think you pick up if you're looking for a spare phone. Or a phone for a kid, who won't be picky about performance. Or someone who needs something just for emergencies (which makes this a particularly good option for the aforementioned free TextNow plan).

Your thoughts?

Free cookies!*

Uh-oh, an asterisk. That means there's a catch, right? You be the judge: For a limited time, you can get a Cheryl's 6-Cookie Sampler for $7.99 shipped, a price that includes a $10 Cheryl's gift card. The sampler includes, well, a sampling of the store's most popular flavors. Om-nom-nom.

As for the gift card, it must be used within four months of your purchase. If you're looking for something priced under $10, your only options are Cheryl's "cookie cards," most of which are priced at $5.99. Shipping appears to be free, however (at least for the moment), so you could get two of them for a total out-of-pocket of just $2.

Otherwise, use the card to get $10 off any pricier item.

Anker's Nebula Prizm II projector dips to $146

Anker

Projectors are awesome. They turn any light-colored wall into a big-screen theater. But that kind of magical capability must cost a small fortune, right?



Nope. For a limited time, and while supplies last, Anker's Nebula Prizm II 1080p projector is on sale for $145.99. The last time I ran a deal on it, it was $189.

The Prizm II's snazzy cloth top makes it a little more coffee-table-friendly than many projectors. But the real news is the resolution: It delivers a native 1080p, which is almost unheard-of in a projector of this price. (A lot of low-priced models claim 1080p, but they really only support 1080p sources. Not the same thing at all.)

However, there's a to-be-expected compromise: brightness. According to many reviewers, you need to be in a pretty dark room to really enjoy this. So the Prizm II probably wouldn't make for a good full-time home-theater projector -- but maybe it's the one you grab for backyard movies or kid activities?

