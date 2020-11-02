The $130 Nest Thermostat is officially on sale

Google

Google's latest smart thermostat -- the Nest Thermostat -- is now available for sale. It costs $130 and comes in four color finishes: snow (white), sand (rose gold), charcoal (dark gray) and fog (light greenish/blueish-gray). Google will continue to sell the $249 Nest Learning Thermostat, as well as the $169 Nest Thermostat E. While the Learning Thermostat and the new Nest Thermostat are DIY devices, the Thermostat E can now only be purchased and installed through a dealer.

Nest introduced its flagship smart thermostat, the Learning Thermostat, back in 2011. Since then, the company has seen a lot of changes, including being acquired by Google in 2014 and expanding its lineup from thermostats to smoke and carbon monoxide detectors and smart speakers and displays.

Commentary: How the Nest Learning Thermostat started a design revolution

The new Nest Thermostat shares a lot of similarities with its predecessors, from its rounded design, remote access through your phone and the ability to determine whether you're home or away via built-in sensors. Google sells trim kits separately for $15, if you need to cover up any old paint or holes from previous thermostat installations.

Note: As always, consult an electrician or professional thermostat installer if you have questions about your specific system or want help with the installation.

Google