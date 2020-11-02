Google's latest smart thermostat -- the Nest Thermostat -- is now available for sale. It costs $130 and comes in four color finishes: snow (white), sand (rose gold), charcoal (dark gray) and fog (light greenish/blueish-gray). Google will continue to sell the $249 Nest Learning Thermostat, as well as the $169 Nest Thermostat E. While the Learning Thermostat and the new Nest Thermostat are DIY devices, the Thermostat E can now only be purchased and installed through a dealer.
Nest introduced its flagship smart thermostat, the Learning Thermostat, back in 2011. Since then, the company has seen a lot of changes, including being acquired by Google in 2014 and expanding its lineup from thermostats to smoke and carbon monoxide detectors and smart speakers and displays.
Commentary: How the Nest Learning Thermostat started a design revolution
The new Nest Thermostat shares a lot of similarities with its predecessors, from its rounded design, remote access through your phone and the ability to determine whether you're home or away via built-in sensors. Google sells trim kits separately for $15, if you need to cover up any old paint or holes from previous thermostat installations.
Note: As always, consult an electrician or professional thermostat installer if you have questions about your specific system or want help with the installation.
Discuss: The $130 Nest Thermostat is officially on sale
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.