The 11 best TV shows on Apple TV Plus

Apple TV Plus is one of the newer kids on the block in the world of streaming TV, and it's got some big names and some absolutely barn burner TV shows.

Like rivals Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime, Apple TV Plus is filled with exclusive, original content. But unlike the other services, Apple only streams content it has made itself, so there isn't a huge catalog yet.

Reese Witherspoon's drama, The Morning Show, won Apple its first Emmy at the 2020 Emmy Awards last September. Apple TV Plus is also the home of Long Way Up, the latest motorbike adventure from Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman.

The good news is that if you've bought an Apple product recently, you probably already have access to the streaming service for free. Here's a selection of some of the best movies and TV shows on Apple TV Plus.

Long Way Up Apple Ewan McGregor and Charlie Boorman get back on their bikes and head north from Argentina through South and Central America. In this sequel to the popular travel shows Long Way Round and Long Way Down, the petrolhead duo goes green. They cover 13,000 miles and 13 countries on Harley-Davidson LiveWire electric motorcycles. It premiered on Sept. 18 last year, and new episodes are streaming regularly on Apple TV Plus.

The Morning Show Apple TV Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston both produce and star in a timely series tackling office politics in the #MeToo era, as a TV network is rocked by the indiscretions of a host played by Steve Carell. Among the compelling performances, Billy Crudup won Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series at the 2020 Emmy Awards. The award-winning drama, strong cast and timely themes make The Morning Show worth a watch.

Little America Apple Ordinary people dream big in Little America. A heavyweight cast tells stories of immigrants living their lives in a heartwarming anthology series packed with a mix of funny, sweet, romantic and often surprising tales.

Servant Apple TV Plus Sixth Sense director M. Night Shyamalan brings his brand of creepy domestic drama to episodic TV in Servant, created and written by Tony Basgallop. After a devastating loss, two bereaved parents adopt a hyperrealistic baby doll to help them tackle their grief, but danger and deception lurks in the nursery...

Ted Lasso Apple You don't need to like soccer or even know anything about it to like the comedy Ted Lasso. Produced by Jason Sudeikis and Scrubs creator Bill Lawrence, it follows a hapless sports coach taking charge of a new team. Think of it as Friday Night Lights crossed with Saturday Night Live.

Truth Be Told Apple Truth Be Told is a drama for true crime fans, riding the recent trend of crime podcasts in a fictionalized form. Octavia Spencer and Aaron Paul play a podcaster and a prisoner united by a horrific crime years before, kicking off a whodunit that draws in both their families in an entertaining mix of character-driven dramas like Big Little Lies with true crime stories like Making a Murderer and The Staircase.

Dickinson Apple Dickinson takes the story of real-life American poet Emily Dickenson and... shoehorns it into a a period drama of sorts. It's hardly historically accurate -- Emily and her teenage friends act more like characters from Riverdale -- but it is entertaining.

Home Before Dark Apple TV Plus Inspired by the reporting of real-life journalist Hilde Lysiak, Home Before Dark follows the story of a young girl, who moves to a small lakeside town from Brooklyn. It starts slow, but features some strong central performances, particularly in the lead role.

Dads Apple TV A fantastically made documentary by Bryce Dallas Howard about what it is to be a dad in these current times. Affecting, well-produced. A must watch, particularly for parents.

Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet Apple Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet is a must for anyone with even a passing interest in video games or the industry that produces them. It's unique, funny and earnest in parts. It treads familiar territory, but is well worth a watch.

Defending Jacob Apple TV Plus Chris Evans stars in a dark-tinged legal drama about a family caught up in a Massachusetts murder mystery. Defending Jacob may be familiar territory, but fans of absorbing character-driven crime dramas will get sucked in.

