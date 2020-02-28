The 10 most popular things on Netflix this week

Netflix

If you want to dive into a new show or movie this weekend but also want to avoid hours of scrolling through all of the options, consider checking out Netflix's new feature that shows the most popular shows and movies of the past week.

In a tweet on Friday, Netflix revealed the 10 most popular titles on the streaming service in the US from Feb. 21-27. They include the dramatic film The Last Thing He Wanted, the bonkers-yet-compelling reality dating show Love Is Blind, and the supernatural horror series Locke & Key -- all of which are Netflix Originals, it should be mentioned.

Overall Top 10 Titles on Netflix in The US

1. The Last Thing He Wanted

2. #LoveIsBlind

3. #LockeAndKey

4. The Foreigner

5. #NarcosMexico

6. The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez

7. To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You

8. Babies

9. A Bad Moms Christmas

10. #IAmNotOkayWithThis — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) February 28, 2020

Netflix unrolled the Top 10 feature earlier this week. The most popular Netflix offerings in your country will show up in their own row once you log in to your Netflix account, according to the company.

