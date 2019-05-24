The 10 best vacuums to use for kitchen cleanup

Kitchen messes happen, whether it's a spilled bowl of cereal, dropped bag of flour, or broken plate. These little disasters are inevitable, and while you could just use a dustpan and broom to sweep them up, you can make the task a lot faster and easier with the help of a top-rated vacuum.

There are a variety of vacuums available today that are perfect for kitchen messes -- some are compact enough to store under the sink, while others can tackle both wet and dry spills at the same time. No matter your needs, one of the following vacuums, all of which get top marks from Amazon reviewers, is sure to be a welcome addition to your kitchen.

(While these vacuums are loved by many, no product is perfect, so make sure you take a look at some of the negative reviews as well to see what potential problems you might run into.)

Disclosure: CNET may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

1. One of the best cordless vacuums out there: Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute Dyson When it comes to cordless vacuums, no one can really compete with Dyson. The Dyson V10 Absolute has it all -- up to an hour of run time, a wide variety of attachments, a wall-mounted docking station, and more. It's lightweight and powerful, making it ideal for cleaning up small messes, and its soft roller head will pick up even the finest particles off of your kitchen floor. Notable Amazon customer review: "The V10 Absolute doesn't disappoint. While it's weird to get used to holding this tiny piece of machinery, it really does an amazing job. I vacuumed with my Dyson floor vacuum first and then with the V10, it was incredible how much dog fur it still picked up! I was pretty grossed out to be honest, to think I lived in this atmosphere for this long 'thinking' it was clean is nuts!" $517.00 at Amazon

2. A compact hand vacuum to store under the sink: Shark Wandvac Handheld Vacuum Shark This little vacuum is absolutely perfect for kitchen cleanup. The Shark Wandvac weighs just one pound, and it comes with a convenient docking station that you could put under your sink or even on the counter. It may be small, but it delivers powerful suction to pick up both big and small debris, and then you can empty it with the push of a button. Notable Amazon customer review: "Initially, I scoffed at the idea of spending $100 on a souped-up dustbuster, but as long as this unit lasts, it is worth it. I love the fact that this is super light and has excellent suction. I love the attachments. I love the super easy charging station, and that it only needs 2.5 hours to fully charge. I love the easy dump one button dirt canister. This hand vac literally has many, many uses around the house." $126.00 at Amazon

3. A robotic mop to keep your floors immaculate: iRobot Braava Jet 240 Robot Mop iRobot If your family is always tracking dirt through the kitchen, you can keep the floors looking pristine with the help of a robotic mop. Despite sounding really fancy, the iRobot Braava isn't at the highest end of the price spectrum. It can do wet and damp mopping, as well as dry sweeping. It acts just like a robot vacuum, navigating around obstacles and getting into corners -- your kitchen floor will be cleaner than ever before! Notable Amazon customer review: "I don't normally fall in love with an object so quickly (or any objects for that matter), but Mr. Cleanie (aka my iRobot Braava) is the best thing I've ever bought. He is like having a new pet that cleans up. We have vinyl wood floors and he glides over them, goes around table legs, goes underneath beds, couches and dressers. Best thing I've done for helping me around the house in the longest time. I wish I hadn't waited so long." $169.00 at Amazon

4. A super affordable handheld vacuum: Black + Decker Handheld Vacuum 2Ah Black and Decker Already have a vacuum that you like? You might not want to spend too much on a supplementary cleaning tool, and in this case, the Black+Decker Handheld Vacuum is the perfect fit. It costs less than $30, and it's the ideal compact tool for cleaning up spills around the house. It even comes with a brush and crevice tool to help you get into the little nooks and crannies in your kitchen. Notable Amazon customer review: "I feel so silly for not purchasing this sooner!!! I have two toddlers that throw crumbs and food everywhere at every meal time. It was such a pain having to pull out the big vacuum after every meal time because my toddlers would always get in the way or try to play with the cord, so I just needed something small and cordless that would pick up the crumbs quickly and this does exactly what it was intended to!" $29.00 at Amazon

5. A wet-dry vacuum for hard floors and carpets: Bissell CrossWave Floor and Carpet Cleaner with Wet-Dry Vacuum Bissell CrossWave Floor and Carpet Cleaner with Wet-Dry Vacuum Bissell Where has this vacuum been all our lives?! With the Bissell CrossWave, you can mop up wet messes and suck up debris at the same time -- ideal for cleaning up cereal spills and other kitchen mishaps. You can use it on tile, hardwood, carpet, linoleum, and more, and the best part it that it's surprisingly compact and easy to stash in the closet, unlike many other carpet cleaners. Notable Amazon customer review: "My Crosswave just arrived today and I was on my way out but decided to stay home as I was excited to try it out. We have a large area consisting mostly of wood but have some tile and marble areas. What a breeze it was not having to use different cleaning products and mops and I could just go right through the house on different surfaces without even vacuuming." $240.00 at Amazon

6. A lightweight vacuum that excels on hard floors: Fuller Brush Spiffy Maid Bagless Broom Vacuum Cleaner Fuller Brush Co. Most kitchens have hard floors, whether it's wood, tile, or linoleum, so you need a vacuum that does well on these types of surfaces. Luckily, there's the Spiffy Maid Bagless Broom Vacuum from Fuller Brush, which will blow you away with its ability to pick up dirt, dust, hair, and more off hard floors. Reviewers say it has amazing suction and is incredibly lightweight and easy to use. Notable Amazon customer review: "This is the perfect lightweight vacuum, electric broom, whatever you want to call it. I have a Dyson and it's a great vacuum but it does not work well on tile floors. Others may disagree but mine have little grooves in the detailing and it just didn't do the job. This Fuller product is awesome, it picks up EVERYTHING in it's [sic] path." $98.00 at Amazon

7. A slim robotic vacuum to clean under furniture: Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S Eufy Modern robot vacuums models are incredibly efficient and much more affordable than they used to be. In particular, people love the budget-friendly eufy BoostIQ RoboVac, which has a short 2.85-inch height that allows it to clean underneath most furniture, including couches and coffee tables. It can run for up to 100 minutes per charge, and it will keep your kitchen floor spotless without you having to move a muscle. Notable Amazon customer review: "I don't consider my house clean unless the floors are spotless. With 2 dogs and 2 cats (one of whom sheds enough to knit a sweater each year), my house rarely meets my own unattainable standards. Eufy gets me close." $224.00 at Amazon

8. A unique v-shaped vacuum for hard floors: Bissell Hard Floor Expert Corded Stick Vacuum Cleaner Bissell This vacuum might look a little funky at first glance, but the V-shaped brush head is actually pretty smart. The Bissell Hard Floor Expert Stick Vacuum uses its unique shape to trap debris in its path, and it makes it easier to clean in crevices and around furniture. However, as you may have guessed by its name, this vacuum is designed for use on hard floors -- great for the kitchen, but maybe not so much for other areas of the house. Notable Amazon customer review: "This thing sucks up every last dang thing on your floor." $55.00 at Amazon

9. A powerful vacuum with a lift-away canister: Shark Navigator Upright Vacuum with Lift-Away Handheld HEPA Filter Shark The Shark Navigator is a top-rated canister vacuum among reviewers thanks to its light weight, HEPA filter, powerful suction, and lift-away canister. Its many features make it a versatile cleaning tool, and if you're in the market for a new vacuum to use in the kitchen and beyond, this product should definitely be on your short list. Notable Amazon customer review: "This Shark is a very powerful, compact, and maneuverable vacuum! It pulls more crud out of my carpets than any other vacuum I've ever used. The rotating beater bar pulls the unit through even very plush carpets with ease -- very similar to the feel of a self-propelled mower." $140.00 at Amazon

10. One of the best overall vacuums you can buy: Miele Electro+ Canister Vacuum Miele If you're tired of using vacuums with mediocre suction, it might be time to upgrade to a high-end model like the Miele Electro+ Canister Vacuum, which is one of the best overall vacuums available today. It has adjustable suction control, a five-height carpet brush head, a specialized hard floor head, a HEPA filter, and more. Yes, the price is up there, but if you're ready to retire your old vacuum and upgrade to a new one that you can use all around the house, this product is worth the investment. Notable Amazon customer review: "It is amazing -- my carpets have never been so clean! I actually like vacuuming now, and it's so quiet, the cat doesn't freak out and hide when I turn it on. If you are on the fence, like I was, get it! You won't regret it." $699.00 at Amazon

This post was written by Camryn Rabideau.