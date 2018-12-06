This week on Nope, Sorry, our topics include:
- Does Netflix have too many damn shows?
- Does anyone need a cable subscription in 2019?
- Which is the best Hollywood Chris?
If you'd like to submit a topic for debate on next week's show, that's wonderful. You can submit one in the comments section on YouTube.
Discuss: Netflix has too many damn shows and everyone knows it
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.