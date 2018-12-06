CNET también está disponible en español.

Netflix has too many damn shows and everyone knows it

It's TV Guide takeover day on Nope, Sorry. Tune in (get it?) as Jeff debates Sadie Gennis in three rounds that cover all things from Netflix to Hollywood's best Chris.

This week on Nope, Sorry, our topics include:

  • Does Netflix have too many damn shows?
  • Does anyone need a cable subscription in 2019?
  • Which is the best Hollywood Chris?

If you'd like to submit a topic for debate on next week's show, that's wonderful. You can submit one in the comments section on YouTube.

