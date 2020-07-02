Eric Mack/CNET

Your old dog is not nearly as old as you might think, and your exuberant puppy is probably significantly older than you realize, at least in terms of "human years."

Researchers at the University of California San Diego School of Medicine have finally come up with a more accurate formula to determine a dog's physiological age in human terms to replace the old "one dog year equals seven human years" calculation.

That linear formula never made much sense anyway, as we've all come across grizzled old pooches that would be pushing 140 in human years according to such simplistic math.

"This makes sense when you think about it -- after all, a 9-month-old dog can have puppies, so we already knew that the 1:7 ratio wasn't an accurate measure of age," explains Trey Ideker, in a release.

Ideker is senior author on a paper laying out a more detailed and accurate aging formula in the journal Cell Systems.

The team worked with dog genetics experts to create an "epigenetic clock" by looking at a cellular process called methylation, which influences which genes are activated, allowing researchers to better compare the ages of humans and dogs.

The resulting formula can be best understood through the graph below, showing how dogs age quickly at first, but their senior years tend to stretch on for a while as the aging process slows.

It turns out the only time the old 7:1 formula is ever really right on is when a dog is around 9 or 10 years old.

Enlarge Image Cell Press

The new method is limited in that the genetic data used to create it came exclusively from Labrador retrievers. But since the epigenetic clock seems to compare to humans and mice as well, Ideker expects it'll work for other dog breeds.

Comparing how dogs and people age has a more practical purpose, too. Ideker says the team's work could help in the development of anti-aging products.

"How do you know if a product will truly extend your life without waiting 40 years or so? What if you could instead measure your age-associated methylation patterns before, during and after the intervention to see if it's doing anything?"

Of course, adding the ability to turn back the clock would make calculating the age of your pet even more complicated. Better just to measure a dog's life in walks instead of human years. Then the happiest dogs will live to well over a thousand.