That Game of Thrones: Conquest mobile game has made over $200M

Warner Bros. Interactive/HBO

If you're a Game of Thrones fan, and have accrued the relevant metadata, you've probably seen advertisements for the official Game of Thrones mobile game, Conquest. Ads for it are all over the internet, which makes sense given it's currently Game of Thrones season, and it appears that ad money is working.

Game of Thrones: Conquest, which adopts a typical microtransaction-heavy free-to-play model, grossed $19 million in April, according to Sensor Tower. It was the biggest month in the game's history. Since its October 2017 release, Conquest has now grossed $214 million, the research firm said.

Available on both iOS and Android devices, Conquest is an official Game of Thrones-licensed game that's similar to huge mobile hits like Clash of Clans. In it you build your kingdom, make alliances with other Houses and, if Warner Bros. Interactive has its way, drop real-life money for in-game currency.

In-game gold is used to buy special items and upgrades, as well as speed up building wait times. You don't need to spend money to get gold, but Sensor Tower reckons the average player spends $18. (That's simply based on revenue and downloads, and is almost definitely skewed by players who drop much, much more.)

While $200 million is a huge sum, it's far from the king of mobile games. Pokemon Go last year shot past the $2 billion mark, for instance. But with three weeks of Game of Thrones season left, Conquest is likely to make big gains in a short period.