That 'Face Mask Exempt Card' that's going viral is totally bogus

An image of a Face Mask Exempt Card that was tweeted out Wednesday by former NSYNC star Lance Bass isn't, indeed, a real thing, the Department of Justice has confirmed.

HEADS UP fellow businesses.... This is not a thing. This is what happens when Arts and Crafts Karens have too much time on their hands. We will throw it in the trash and send them on their way. pic.twitter.com/VKACSA3pRU — Lance Bass (@LanceBass) June 24, 2020

The image shows a laminated card that claims the holder isn't obligated to follow any mask-wearing mandates because wearing a mask "posses [sic] a physical and/or mental risk" to that person. The image has been retweeted over 45,000 times. A similar flyer posted to Facebook by a former Republican candidate for Congress in Illinois claims the bearer is protected against mask mandates by the Americans With Disabilities Act and by the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996.

The card and flyer are bogus, said the DOJ.

"The Department of Justice has been made aware of postings or flyers on the internet regarding the Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA) and the use of face masks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many of which include the Department of Justice's seal," reads an alert on the DOJ's info page for the Americans With Disabilities Act.

"These postings were not issued by the Department and are not endorsed by the Department."

The DOJ urges Americans not to rely on flyers and cards like these for information about the law, and instead calls on anyone with questions to seek answers at ADA.gov. You can also contact the DOJ's Americans With Disabilities Act information line at 800-514-0301.