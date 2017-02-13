That Apple MacBook-friendly LG 5K display is on back order

Enlarge Image James Martin/CNET

All you LG UltraFine 5K display fans are gonna have to wait a few weeks before you can get one again.

That's the bottom line after BusinessInsider learned the $974 computer monitors, which are displayed in Apple's retail stores, aren't really available to buy today. You can go online to order one, but Apple's website indicates it may take up to six weeks to ship to you.

The monitor measures 27 inches and can display significantly more variations of colors than a typical monitor. It also has a resolution of 5,120 x 2,880 pixels (which is a lot, in case you're asking).

So what's the problem?

This display has struggled with some issues around Wi-Fi signals, something LG promised to fix. It's safe to assume this is related. Though LG did not immediately respond to a request for comment.