Just in time for Thanksgiving, Whole Foods cuts more prices

Amazon-owned Whole Foods gave its customers an early holiday gift on Wednesday, cutting the prices of more products and adding discounts for Prime members.

The discounts included Thanksgiving fare, such as organic and no-antibiotic turkeys, organic russet potatoes, organic sweet potatoes and its 365 private-label canned pumpkin. Prime members got an even deeper cut on the turkeys.

Normally, Whole Foods' Thanksgiving circular wouldn't register as tech news, but the discounts offer an early look at how Amazon will integrate its Prime membership program and other services into the high-end grocer. Amazon purchased Whole Foods in August for $13.2 billion and plans to eventually turn Prime into Whole Foods' rewards program.

The cuts are the second big round of price chops since Amazon took over. Immediately after the acquisition, Amazon cut prices on avocados, kale, bananas and other favorites. Those price drops drove more customers to Whole Foods stores and has helped the grocer fight off its "Whole Paycheck" reputation.

In addition to the Turkey Day classics, Whole Foods also trimmed the prices for boneless, skinless chicken breast and responsibly-farmed raw shrimp. Prices were also lowered for a handful of brand-name items, including Applegate hot dogs and Fage yogurt.