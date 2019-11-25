How professional chefs throw the ultimate Thanksgiving

Manny Rodriguez/Getty Images

Nobody knows how to throw an epic Thanksgiving better than culinary pros and professional chefs. Which is exactly why we asked them for all of their hosting secrets and Thanksgiving planning tips. Below, a can't-fail cheat sheet to pulling off a next-level holiday dinner, whether it's a traditional turkey day or a newfangled Friendsgiving.

Think of a theme

Tired of trotting out the same old traditional turkey and sides? "Our employees break into teams and each brings a bird, booze and sides that fit a particular theme," says Mark Estee, chef and owner of Nevada's Liberty Food & Wine Exchange. "At the end, everyone votes for their favorite."

Have fun with your theme -- think country, US region or even holiday movies -- then challenge your guests to bring one dish and corresponding drink. For instance, if you go international and get assigned Italy, make this Turchetta recipe (shown above) and mix up a Negroni, a spritz or a Little Italy cocktail to go along with.

Schedule your dinner the day after

There's no such thing as a Thanksgiving without leftovers, so why not share the wealth? Plan your Friendsgiving for the day after the main event and have your guests bring a dish that they made with some of their staple leftovers.

Some ideas from Lorenzo Boni, Barilla's executive chef: turkey pot pie, cranberry pancakes, Thanksgiving sliders with all the fixings, salad with pulled turkey on top, turkey frittata, turkey chili or a casserole layered with turkey and all the sides.

Make lists (lots of them)

Dave Leyva, culinary demonstrator at The Culinary Institute of America in California, lives and dies by his lists, especially when pregaming it. "Make a prepping timeline," he insists. "There are things that can be done days ahead of time, like gathering dishes, utensils and table linens."

Meal prep

If you have storage space, make sides like stuffing or roasted veggies ahead of time.

If not, even laying out the pots and pans the night before can help keep you from getting too frazzled, says Mike Armstrong, executive chef of TAO Chicago. "Also, chop everything the day before and portion those ingredients out so that everything comes together quickly the next day," he says.

Before you choose your bird, do the math

There's nothing worse than having too little or too much food -- Thanksgiving leftovers might be as exciting as the meal itself, but you can still get turkey'd out. "I always estimate about 1.5 to 2 lbs. per person," says Stew Leonard Jr., president and CEO of Stew Leonard's.

Go easy on the apps

No party is complete without a few premeal snacks, but don't go overboard. "Think of quick snacks and appetizers that you can prep ahead of time," says Brian Riggenbach, executive chef and partner of The Mockingbird in Nashville, Tennessee. "Have a big bowl of marinated olives, some simple spiced nuts and a really nice dip like hummus or whipped herbed goat cheese. This trio is impressive without being overly fussy."

Deconstruct your bird

Deviating from a traditional roasted turkey is a good way to make your Friendsgiving feel different from the Big Day. "Last year, I experimented with cooking each part of the bird in the perfect way," says Jose Garces, James Beard Award winner and a Food Network Iron Chef. "I brined the breast, then sous vide cooked it and finished with a quick sear in the pan to add some color." Get creative -- try grilling the legs, frying the wings and pan-searing the breast.

Know when to cut corners

Don't feel like tangling with the gizzards or simmering veggies for hours to make your own gravy stock? "Spend a few extra dollars on fresh, quality stock from your grocery store," says Manuel Trevino, executive chef of By Chloe in New York City. "I like ones that have mushrooms or other ingredients that add an extra depth of flavor. Then, you can use this to flavor everything from gravy to stuffing to vegetable sides and potatoes."

Serve some room-temp sides

Some veggies are just as delicious room temperature or even raw, and you'll save yourself some oven space and time. "Shaved Brussels sprouts or sweet potatoes with a vinaigrette would be great and will help prevent the evening from being a juggling act," says Bruce Bromberg, chef of Blue Ribbon in Las Vegas.

Be mindful of who's coming

If you have vegetarian or vegan friends, make sure you have some dishes they can enjoy, too. "Stuffing is a great dish to make vegetarian or vegan. Try adding roasted butternut squash or switching up the bread you normally use to really make it stand out," Trevino says. Macaroni and cheese or a nice starter soup is also an easy way to accommodate dietary restrictions.

Enlist help

Yes, there can truly be too many cooks in the kitchen, but one or two "sous chefs" can help make the meal come together smoothly. "If there's a glass of wine and conversation involved with helping out, you're bound to get some volunteers," says Pat Sheerin, executive chef at Ace Hotel Chicago.

Schedule cocktail hour

"A cocktail hour lets you make last-minute touches without worrying about keeping your guests waiting," says Tabatha Wilson, manager of The Market at Grelen in Virginia. "We recommend a signature cocktail, a beer, two wines and something nonalcoholic." Our fall fruit drinks include mocktails, mixed drinks, hot and cold options and all showcase seasonal produce like apples, cranberries and figs.