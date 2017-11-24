Thanksgiving sets record for online sales

Alina Bradford

Further confirming the notion that Black Friday may not actually be the start of the holiday shopping season, Thanksgiving Day sales this year jumped by more than 18 percent from last year.

US consumers spent a record $2.87 billion at online retailers Thursday, according to Adobe Analytics. In 2016, that number was $1.3 billion.

Black Friday was always considered the kickoff of the shopping season and the day retailers offered the season's best discounts. That hasn't been the case in recent years, however, due to what analysts call the "graying" of Black Friday. Some Black Friday marketing campaigns kick off as early as Nov. 1. And Thanksgiving Day deals are more and more prevalent. Consumers are apparently finding time for online shopping amid cooking, dining and dealing with relatives.

Shoppers even exceeded Adobe's prediction that Thanksgiving Day spending in 2017 would be $2.79 billion.

Here are a few more interesting holiday shopping findings from Adobe:

Since Nov. 1, consumers have spent $33.26 billion online, also an 18 percent jump from last year.



As of 7 a.m. PT, Black Friday online sales were already at $640 million.



More than 60 percent of sales this season have been done on smartphones or tablets.



Apple Airpods and Sony PlayStation VR are the top-selling electronics, while PJ Masks and Hatchimals and Colleggtibles remain the top-selling toys.



