Private text messages between Fox News host Sean Hannity and former chairman of the Trump 2016 campaign Paul Manafort have been unsealed by a federal court and posted online. The 55 pages of texts show the two discussing the Mueller investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, with Hannity offering guidance and support.

"If you just ever want to talk, grab dinner, vent, strategize -- whatever, I am here," he texted on Aug. 9, 2017.

"Mueller is trying to intimidate me. The raid is just one example. I won't let him succeed but it is very lonely fighting this fight ... Except for you and a few others, our side is not engaged," Manafort sent on Aug. 10, 2017. "Thank you for your help."

"Call me, text me, email me. Let's eat talk and anything I can do to help," Hannity responded on Aug. 11, 2017.

Manafort is now in prison, and Mueller's report was published earlier this year.

The texts also show the two discussing US President Donald Trump's legal strategy and response to the investigation, as well as alleged conspiracies against the far right and the Trump family.

"The establishment feels like they have to kill Trump," Manafort sent on Aug. 11. "They will go after Jarad [sic] and the family next."

The texts also hint at speaking about things in person rather than texting them, and show Manafort congratulating Hannity on his news coverage of politics.

With some of the texts a little awkward, Twitter is reacting to the unsealed exchanges between the two.

"WHAT KIND OF WEIRDOS TEXT EACH OTHER IN THIS LANGUAGE?!?!?" an MSNBC host tweeted.

WHAT KIND OF WEIRDOS TEXT EACH OTHER IN THIS LANGUAGE?!?!? https://t.co/K1hHxtCxln — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) June 21, 2019

"Sean Hannity, October 25, 2017: Republicans suck," someone else tweeted, quoting the texts.

For his own part, Hannity tweeted at 3:35 p.m. PT that people who watch his TV show or listen to his radio show would already know his views on the Mueller investigation and report.