Rick Broida/CNET

One could argue that a phone without a data plan isn't good for much, but that's not really true. Remember voice calls? Yep, still a thing. And text messaging? Just as important these days. Meanwhile, Wi-Fi is all but ubiquitous, so I'd argue that you can get by pretty well without data -- and save a ton of money in the process.

See, a data plan is the single most expensive part of operating a mobile phone. And that's what makes TextNow's new offer so compelling: You can get unlimited ad-supported calls and text messages absolutely free. There's no data included (more on that below), but this is actual cellular service. Virtually all other apps that allow free calls and messaging (Google Voice, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, etc.) require Wi-Fi or data.

So, for example, if you've got an old phone lying around and want to keep it active as a backup, here's a totally free way to do that. Similarly, you could give a phone to a kid or other family member who just needs a way to keep in touch, without the added expense of a monthly bill.

Just to be clear, any phone running TextNow's free plan can still do app and internet things; they'll just need Wi-Fi to do them.

Who's paying for this free lunch?

As noted above, this is an ad-supported service, one that operates on Sprint's network. Those ads take the form of banners within the TextNow app and occasional videos (some with sound) that appear after a call. You'll also see full-page pop-up ads, though only once per day at most, according to a TextNow spokesperson.

If you want an ad-free experience, you can pay $9.99 per month. That also nets you voicemail transcription and unlimited photo and video history.

As for data, TextNow offers two options: 2GB per month for $19.99 or unlimited for $39.99. Those rates are competitive, though if you want a plan that includes data, there are cheaper options. Tello, for example, offers 2GB for $14 per month, while Unreal Mobile gives you 3GB for $20. Both included unlimited calls and messages, same as TextNow -- and without ads.

Of course, maybe you just want data for a month or two at a time, after which you can always revert back to the free plan. As with most smaller carriers, TextNow requires no contract.

There are TextNow apps for Android and iOS; the free plan is available on both platforms. You need a Sprint-compatible phone and SIM card; if you're missing the latter, you can buy an activation kit for $9.99. TextNow also sells a variety of refurbished and lower-end phones, a few of them priced as low as $59.99.

Does it work?

I pulled an old Motorola Moto X4 out of a drawer. Luckily, it had a compatible Sprint SIM card, though I did encounter a handful of issues with TextNow setup. First my account wouldn't activate. Then calls wouldn't go through. It took a little hoop-jumping, including trips to various support pages and phone-settings menus, but eventually I got everything working.

And now I have a functional extra phone that's not costing me a dime to operate. When Wi-Fi is available, TextNow defaults to that. When it's not, I can still make and take phone calls and send and receive text messages. The service even includes free calls to Canada, conference calling, voicemail and group texting.

This could be a genuine money-saver for some users and a lifesaver for others.

Your thoughts?

