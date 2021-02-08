Texas Rep. Ron Wright dies after testing positive for COVID-19

Getty Images.

Rep. Ron Wright, a Republican from Texas, died Sunday, several weeks after saying he tested positive for COVID-19. This is the first instance in which a sitting member of Congress has died after being diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.

The congressman died on Sunday at the age of 67, according to a statement from Wright's office. After contracting COVID-19, he had been hospitalized in Dallas for two weeks prior to his death. The statement also noted that Wright had multiple bouts with lung cancer.





Congressman Ron Wright passed away peacefully at the age of 67 on Feb. 7, 2021. His wife Susan was by his side and he is now in the presence of their Lord and Savior. pic.twitter.com/hEjqGqQFdz — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) February 8, 2021

Wright revealed on Jan. 21 that he tested positive for COVID-19. He said that he had come in contact with someone infected with the virus the previous week and that he would be in quarantine.

In 2018, Wright won his congressional race to represent Texas' 6th district, which includes the city of Arlington and the area south of Dallas.

More than 50 members of Congress have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic according to NPR on Monday.

