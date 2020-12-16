Texas leads 'multi-state' antitrust lawsuit against Google over ad tech

Stephen Shankland/CNET

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Wednesday said the state is filing an antitrust lawsuit against Google targeting allegedly anticompetitive practices around its advertising technology.

"This Goliath of a company is using its power to manipulate the market, destroy competition and harm you, the consumer," Paxton said in a video posted to Twitter. "Google repeatedly used its monopolistic power to control pricing, engage in market collusions to rig auctions in a tremendous violation of justice."

Paxton said the complaint is a "multi-state" lawsuit, but didn't mention which other states are involved. He accused the tech giant of "anticompetitive conduct, exclusionary practices and deceptive misrepresentations."

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The lawsuit follows a landmark antitrust case filed against Google in October by the US Department of Justice. That complaint narrowly targeted Google's contracts with other companies, like Apple and Samsung, to be the default search engine on their devices, a move that allegedly boxed out competitors.

Google's online advertising operation is the cornerstone of its business, generating the vast majority of the tech giant's $160 billion in annual revenue. The company has been criticized because it owns every step in a complicated system that connects ad sellers and buyers. Rivals say the process gives Google an unfair edge over the market. Much of the company's advertising prowess comes from acquisitions, including the 2008 buyout of the ad-tech firm DoubleClick.

This is a developing story...