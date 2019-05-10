Tetris 99 gets offline mode for Nintendo Switch (but it costs $10)

Nintendo

Nintendo released an online-only battle royale version of the iconic puzzle game for the Switch in February, and now it's available for offline play.

The Mario maker tweeted the release of Tetris 99 Big Block on Thursday. Priced at $9.99, the downloadable content adds an offline mode to Tetris 99 where players will face off against 98 computer-controlled competitors in lieu of competing online against human players. Also included is Marathon mode, which is the traditional mode to see how long a player can last.

The #Tetris99 Big Block DLC is available on Nintendo eShop for $9.99 and adds offline modes! Battle 98 bots in CPU Battle, and survive in Marathon mode to clear the most lines possible! Stay tuned for more on additional upcoming game modes. https://t.co/t6cp0KnJLT pic.twitter.com/VKvai3xRCe — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) May 10, 2019

Nintendo surprised many gamers when it revealed the new take on classic line-clearing game. Tetris 99 was made available for free to anyone with a Nintendo Switch, however, as it was an online-only game, those wanting to play needed a subscription to the Nintendo Switch Online service, which costs $19.99 a year or $3.99 a month.

To celebrate the 35th anniversary of Tetris, Nintendo will host its third Maximus Cup starting on May 17 at 12 a.m. PT until May 19 at 11:59 p.m. PT. All Tetris 99 players competing online during this period can receive points for placing high in matches. The 999 players with the most points will receive My Nintendo Gold Coins to use in the Nintendo eShop.

The #Tetris99 3rd MAXIMUS CUP is set for 5/17, 12 AM PT – 5/19, 11:59 PM PT! Celebrate the @tetris_official 35th anniversary with this special event! All participants who earn 100 event points will unlock an in-game theme inspired by the original Game Boy game! pic.twitter.com/80Ndphbaib — Nintendo Versus (@NintendoVS) May 10, 2019

Tetris 99 Big Block is available for download in the Nintendo eShop.