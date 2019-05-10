CNET también está disponible en español.

Tetris 99 gets offline mode for Nintendo Switch (but it costs $10)

Take on 98 bots.

Nintendo released an online-only battle royale version of the iconic puzzle game for the Switch in February, and now it's available for offline play.

The Mario maker tweeted the release of Tetris 99 Big Block on Thursday. Priced at $9.99, the downloadable content adds an offline mode to Tetris 99 where players will face off against 98 computer-controlled competitors in lieu of competing online against human players. Also included is Marathon mode, which is the traditional mode to see how long a player can last.

Nintendo surprised many gamers when it revealed the new take on classic line-clearing game. Tetris 99 was made available for free to anyone with a Nintendo Switch, however, as it was an online-only game, those wanting to play needed a subscription to the Nintendo Switch Online service, which costs $19.99 a year or $3.99 a month.

To celebrate the 35th anniversary of Tetris, Nintendo will host its third Maximus Cup starting on May 17 at 12 a.m. PT until May 19 at 11:59 p.m. PT. All Tetris 99 players competing online during this period can receive points for placing high in matches. The 999 players with the most points will receive My Nintendo Gold Coins to use in the Nintendo eShop.

Tetris 99 Big Block is available for download in the Nintendo eShop. 

