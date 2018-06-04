EyeQue

Not long ago I discovered a way to check your current eyeglass prescription without an exam. That's fine if you already have glasses, or don't think your vision has changed.

But what if you're new to eyewear or think you need a new prescription? Time to schedule a pricey, time-consuming exam, right?

Maybe, and maybe not. Although there's no substitute for getting your peepers checked by a professional, there is a faster, cheaper way to test your eyesight. Today, in fact, it's cheaper still: Cheapskate readers can get the EyeQue Personal Vision Tracker for $23.99 shipped with discount code CNET20. It normally costs $29.99, plus $3.49 for shipping.

The PVT is a small plastic scope that attaches to your phone (check the product page for compatibility) and runs each eye through a series of simple app-powered tests.

When you're done, you'll have the numbers you need to order glasses online -- which, if you're not aware, can cost considerably less than what you pay at retail.

The EyeQue app starts you with a comprehensive video tutorial, then runs you through a practice test -- all to make the experience as novice-friendly as possible. If you follow the instructions, the PVT is easy to use.

I mention that because I tested it myself and found it, well, easy to use. And I was skeptical because the device has only a 3.2-star average rating on Amazon. At least some of the negative reviews, however, are the result of phone incompatibility -- which, to be fair, isn't as well-explained in the Amazon product listing as it is on EyeQue's product page. For what it's worth, EyeQue offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, though you'll have to pay for return shipping, natch.

One important note: Using the PVT requires an EyeQue subscription. Thankfully, your first year is free, and it's only $4.99 per year after that. If you're planning to share the device with other family members, however, you can't share your subscription -- not easily, anyway. Here's a more detailed explanation of using the PVT with family.

Depending on where you go, an eye exam can cost as much as $100. With the PVT, you can test and track your vision for just $24 -- and do it at your convenience. The time-crunched cheapskate in me loves that.

Your thoughts?

Loftek

Bonus deal: I'm torn between two movie references, so I'll just go with both:

"What is it you want, Mary? What do you want? You want the moon? Just say the word and I'll throw a lasso around it and pull it down."

"I fly to the moon. I shrink the moon. I grab the moon. I sit on the toilet. What?!"

Yes, in case you haven't figured it out, today's bonus deal is the moon -- a 3D-printed, touch-powered LED moon. So help me, I thought this was utterly ridiculous. Until I bought one.

What price, moon? For a limited time, and while supplies last, the Loftek 7-inch Moon Lamp is $29.99 with promo code LKCSZS18. Alternately, you can get the 5.9-inch version for $20.25 with the same code.

First you charge the moon. Then you tap the little metal receptacle to make it light up white. Tap it again to switch to a warm, orangey color. Tap and hold in either mode to dim the light.

The thing is, when it's lit, it looks like the moon! It's perfect for night-light duty, but also adds some lovely ambiance to a home theater or wherever. It comes with a little wooden stand, too.

Turns out these things are all over Amazon, in a variety of sizes and prices. I just happened to come across this one from Loftek, and I like it wayyyy more than I thought I would.

Bonus deal #2: Get a Philips Hue Bloom dimmable LED smart-lamp for $39.99

