Test your besties: Instagram adds multiple-choice Quiz feature to Stories

Instagram

Instagram has introduced a new feature that lets you ask your friends and followers a multiple-choice question. "Quiz" joins other stickers like Poll, Location and Questions in the app's Stories interface.

Starting today, you can use the new quiz sticker in Stories to ask your friends and followers a multiple-choice question. See how well your friends know you. 🤔🙃 pic.twitter.com/a6y1PaOnSY — Instagram (@instagram) April 23, 2019

To access the multiple-choice quiz feature, open the sticker tray (in the upper-right-hand corner of the camera view) and tap the Quiz sticker. Then type in a question, fill in your answers (and select the correct one) and share your story. Afterwards, you can see responses broken down both in the aggregate and by respondent.

The video introducing the multiple-choice feature shows a few lighthearted examples of the Quiz function, with a user asking followers to identify their "favorite ice cream" and "biggest fear." Instagram may have to convince some users they can trust the app with this kind of detailed personal information, however insignificant it may seem. Instagram is owned by Facebook, which has been plagued by a series of scandals over privacy and security.

Instagram has been experimenting with new features and tweaks to its interface in an effort to expand its more than 1 billion users' engagement. In April, the app introduced a design change that would hide how many people have liked a post. And in March it began testing in-app purchasing.