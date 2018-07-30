Tesla's $1,500 surfboards are already sold out

Tesla

Elon Musk is floating a new product.

Tesla launched a limited-edition line of $1,500 surfboards on Saturday in its online shop, and all 200 are already sold out in less than a day.

Each surfboard is custom made to order. Some have already been listed on eBay for $3,000 to $5,000. Tesla Design Studio worked with Lost Surfboards and surfboard shaper Matt "Mayhem" Biolos to design the boards, according to Tesla's website.

The boards are made of carbon fiber and can fit into Tesla Model S , X and 3, the company said.

Tesla also sells more typical branded items, like hats and water bottles, but this isn't the first time one of Musk's companies has launched something out of the ordinary. The Boring Company's $500 flamethrower went on sale in January and raked in $7.5 million in sales.