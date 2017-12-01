Tesla switches on its mega-battery

PATRICK T. FALLON/Reuters/Corbis

The largest lithium-ion battery in the world is now operational in Southern Australia.

The 100-megawatt battery was built by Tesla. The company's CEO Elon Musk has described it as "three times more powerful" than the world's next biggest battery.

Jay Weatherill, Premier of South Australia, said the battery, which is capable of powering tens of thousands of homes, was "history in the making".

"Today south Australia leads the world in renewable technology," said Weatherill, "By launching the world's largest lithium-ion battery we're creating self-sufficiency for Australia. With this battery we'll be able to dispatch power 24/7 to people and businesses across Australia."