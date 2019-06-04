Tesla reportedly bars staff from anonymous chat app after leaks

Tesla has blocked employees from using Blind following fears of further leaks, according to a report.

Spotted earlier by Verdict, a Tesla employee had posted publicly on Blind back in May that they weren't allowed to use the app.

"Why is Tesla opposed to their employees using Blind? We can't access the app on the company network," the post says. "Have to use phone data instead. And it seems they're blocking emails from Blind too. I told a couple of co-workers about the app but they haven't been able to receive a verification code to complete the sign-up process!"

Blind, an anonymous social network app for the workplace, reportedly has thousands of members from tech companies like Microsoft, Facebook, Amazon and Google.

It requires users to verify their account with a company email address, but then keeps their identity anonymous in order to give "an equitable voice to everyone."

"Through anonymity and community, we aim to flatten corporate hierarchy and remove professional barriers in order to initiate open conversations and create transparency," Blind says.

The app features multiple channels for users: topics channels, private company channels, Tech Lounge and Startup Lounge.

According to Verdict citing sources, however, Tesla has blocked verification emails from its employees' addresses so they cannot validate their accounts. Variety said Tesla staff are also unable to use Blind via Tesla's Wi-Fi network.

"We could confirm that Tesla is preventing employees from accessing Blind," Blind reportedly told Verdict.

Blind and Tesla didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has meanwhile been trying to psyche his employees up to hit delivery targets, reportedly sending out an email last week top push hard while demand is high.

Reports say Tesla's current quarter could eclipse its 90,700 deliveries record.