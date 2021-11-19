Tesla hit with lawsuit alleging sexual harassment at factory, report says

Sam Hall/Getty Images

A Tesla worker filed a lawsuit Thursday alleging she was subjected to sexual harassment at the electric-car maker's Fremont, California, factory, The Washington Post reported. Jessica Barraza alleges she was subjected to catcalling and aggressive physical contact, the Post said.

The suit says the Fremont workplace "more resembles a crude, archaic construction site or frat house than a cutting-edge company in the heart of the progressive San Francisco Bay area," according to the Post. Barraza works as a production associate on the Tesla Model 3, the Post said.

Tesla, which no longer maintains an active public relations department, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The lawsuit was filed in California Superior Court in Alameda County.