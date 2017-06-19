Tesla found ‘not guilty’ of fatal crash, says report

Tesla

We can set our minds at ease as carmakers put self-driving vehicles on the roads.

Tesla was found not at fault in the May 2016 fatal crash that saw former Navy SEAL Joshua Brown collide into a truck while driving the Model S in Autopilot mode, found a 538-page report released Monday by the National Transportation Safety Board. The cause of the crash hasn't been determined.

Tesla had advised drivers to "maintain control and responsibility" for their vehicles even when the Autopilot feature is enabled. But Brown had kept his hands off the wheel "for the vast majority of the trip" despite repeated automated warnings to maintain control, said the report.

Another report released by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration last month on the crash had reached the same conclusion, Tesla's CEO Elon Musk calling it, "very positive."

Companies have been racing to become the first to put self-driving cars on roads in recent years as more cities allow self-driving car road testing. South Korea is building a city for the purpose of autonomous-car development and Germany passed a law permitting the tests last month, although a driver is required to sit behind the wheel.

Tesla did not immediately respond to CNET's request for a comment.

