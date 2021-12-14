Tesla faces more lawsuits alleging sexual harassment at its Fremont factory

Sam Hall/Getty Images

Tesla is facing lawsuits from six women accusing the company of "rampant" sexual harassment at its Fremont, California, factory. In separate suits filed on Tuesday, six current and former Tesla employees alleged they regularly faced catcalling, inappropriate touching, sexual comments and other harassment by colleagues and supervisors.

The new suits, which were earlier reported by The Washington Post, come after a Tesla worker in November filed a lawsuit alleging she was subjected to sexual harassment at the Fremont factory.

"Tesla has failed to take sexual harassment seriously, from the top of the company down," said attorney David Lowe, a partner at Rudy Exelrod Zieff & Lowe who represents the women, in a release. "Elon Musk tweeting a lewd comment about women's bodies or a taunt toward employees who report misconduct reflects an attitude at the top that enables the pattern of pervasive sexual harassment and retaliation at the heart of these cases."

Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, on Tuesday also faced accusations from a former SpaceX engineer of fostering a culture of misogyny and abuse at the space company. The former employee said SpaceX ignored multiple incidents of alleged sexual harassment.

The new suits were filed in California Superior Court in Alameda County. Five of the employees work or worked at Tesla's Fremont factory and one worked in service centers throughout Southern California.

Tesla doesn't operate a public relations department to field requests for comment.