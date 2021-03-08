Tesla building secret giant batteries connected to Texas power grid, report says

CNET

Tesla appears to be taking another step into the energy business. The electric car company is reportedly building a giant battery that plugs into the Texas power grid, which had a massive failure in February due to a freeze across the state.

Tesla has a secret project to build more than 100-megawatt energy storage in Angleton, Texas, according to a report from Bloomberg Monday. Gambit Energy Storage is a Tesla subsidiary, and the company doing the building. It also shares the same address as Tesla's auto plant in Fremont, California. Images from over the site show equipment is covered up, but workers can be seen wearing Tesla logos.

In February, a state-wide cold front brought rare snowfall across Texas and led to power outages across the state. It's unclear whether the project would be used to prevent any future issues stemming from a similar power failure.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk began developing a Tesla gigafactory in Texas over the summer. The state is also one of the locations for SpaceX operations.

Telsa didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.