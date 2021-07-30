Massive Tesla battery on fire at renewable energy plant in Australia

ABC/Screenshot by Nick Hide/CNET

A Tesla battery has burst into flames during testing at the site of the southern hemisphere's largest battery project.

A 13-metric-ton lithium battery caught fire on Friday at the renewable energy plant, called the Victorian Big Battery, near Geelong, about 50 miles from Melbourne. The blaze then spread to an adjacent battery bank, Australia's ABC reports, but has since been contained.

A toxic smoke warning has been issued in the area. Fire crews will have to wait up to 24 hours for the blaze to die down.

The site is the second Tesla battery project Down Under, following the 2017 installation in South Australia, a facility which Tesla CEO Elon Musk called the "world's largest" at the time.

Tesla does not operate a public relations department to field requests for comment.