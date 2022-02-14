Terrifying Wookiee Black Krrsantan Is Joining Star Wars Black Series

Hasbro

Black Krrsantan made his live-action debut in The Book of Boba Fett earlier this month, and CNET can exclusively reveal that the hulking Wookiee bounty hunter is coming to Hasbro's Star Wars Black Series action figure line. Like any self-respecting Wookiee, he comes with a bowcaster and sports a thoroughly ferocious head sculpt.

The Fan Channel exclusive will be available to preorder from Tuesday, is scheduled to ship in the spring of 2023 and will set you back $28.

This 6-inch figure is based on Krrsantan's appearance in Marvel's Star Wars comics, where the character , and that's reflected in the box art. The spikes on his shoulder pads are a bit more intense than they were in the Disney Plus show, and his bandolier and belt are different colors.

After getting off his home planet Kashyyyk, he was forced to battle in a gladiator pit. Once he escaped that life, he became a bounty hunter and found employment with some of the worst people in the galaxy (like Jabba the Hutt and Darth Vader) – adventures seen in various comic series. He also came into conflict with Obi-Wan Kenobi during the Jedi's exile on Tatooine in the years between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope.

Krrsantan entered The Book of Boba Fett as an antagonist for the beskar-armored crime lord, but was ultimately hired by him. It's all just business, after all.