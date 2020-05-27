Terrace House cancelled in the wake of Hana Kimura's death

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

In the wake of cast member Hana Kimura's death last weekend, Fuji Television announced the current season of Terrace House, available on Netflix in the west, has been cancelled.

"We would like to express our regrets for the death of Hana Kimura and offer our sincere condolences to her family," said the statement, posted on Fuji Television's website. "Taking her passing with utmost sincerity, we will take active steps to formulate a response."

Previous episodes of the season, including those featuring Kimura, are still available to watch. Netflix did not immediately return to a request for comment.

Terrace House, a reality show that follows the lives on young people living in Japan, was halfway through its Tokyo 2019-2020 season. Hana Kimura, aged 22, was a rising star in Japan's pro wrestling scene. Her death was announced by Stardom, the promotion she wrestled with, in a tweet on Saturday.

"We are very sorry to report that our Hana Kimura has passed away," read the tweet. "Please be respectful and allow some time for things to process, and keep your thoughts and prays with her family and friends."

The cause of death is still technically unknown, but Kimura made troubling social media posts in the lead up to her death. "Thank you to everyone who supported me," she tweeted. "I love it. I'm weak, I'm sorry. I don't want to be a human anymore. It was a life I wanted to be loved. Thank you everyone, I love you. Bye."

Kimura had reportedly been the target of cyberbullying. Her death inspired a number of tributes from those in the global wrestling community and beyond. As a result of Kimura's death, Japan is likely to step up its laws against cyberbullying. According to reporting from Variety, Japanese communications minister Sanae Takaichi said changes to the law could be enacted before the end of the year.