Arnold Schwarzenegger, James Cameron making new 'Terminator'

He'll be back. Again.

Action star and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger will star in a new Terminator movie produced by James Cameron, Screen reported on Saturday.

"It is back," Schwarzenegger is quoted as saying, adding that he and Cameron, who directed the original 1984 film and created the series, met recently to discuss the project. "It is moving forward. (Cameron) has some good ideas of how to continue with the franchise."

The film would be the sixth official Terminator movie, but Cameron only directed the first two.

Terminator isn't the only popular 1980s-spawned movie franchise Schwarzenegger is working on. He said there are still plans to reboot the Conan franchise -- the actor starred in 1982's "Conan the Barbarian" and its 1984 sequel "Conan the Destroyer."

"It's being rewritten ... the idea is to do it," he said of a new take on Conan.

He also told Screen that "Triplets," the planned sequel to the 1986 comedy "Twins," could begin filming this year.

"The script will be finished in a month," Schwarzenegger said. In the original film, Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito played fraternal twins created in a genetic laboratory. This film would add Eddie Murphy as their triplet brother.

