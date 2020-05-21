Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET

Meet the Terminhader. Actor Bill Hader of SNL and Barry is transformed into the shape-shifting android T-1000 from Terminator 2: Judgment Day in this new deepfake video.

Deepfakes are video forgeries that make people appear to be doing or saying things they aren't -- often a different face is superimposed onto the original. Deepfake software has made manipulated videos accessible and increasingly harder to detect as fake.

In the video, posted by YouTube user Ctrl Shift Face, android T-1000 actor Robert Patrick's face is replaced by Hader's expressive mug in the scene from the movie where T-1000 fights the Terminator played by Arnold Schwarzenegger.

It's incredible how perfectly Hader's face replaces Patrick's face as the deadly android. In fact, this video is so well made it makes me wish for a new Terminator movie starring Hader himself in the role of a new evil android.

Considering how well Hader can do a real-life Schwarzenegger impression, maybe he should play all the roles in the next Terminator film?

Check out Ctrl Shift Face's other deepfake videos of Hader morphing into actors Tom Cruise and Seth Rogen. It's downright uncanny.