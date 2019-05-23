Terminator: Dark Fate trailer blurs lines between humans and Terminators

Paramount Pictures

The Terminator is back. For the sixth time.

Upcoming sequel Terminator: Dark Fate teased us Wednesday with a sunset-drenched poster focused on Linda Hamilton, the mother of cool mothers, as Sarah Connor. Then came the trailer on Thursday, placing her front and center by introducing her the way Arnold Schwarzenegger's Terminator has previously been depicted.

The film will be a direct sequel to Judgement Day 2, ignoring everything that happened in 2015's largely panned Genisys. The poster promises the events of Dark Fate will take place "the day after Judgment Day." The instalment will also see Sarah Connor as the future leader of the Resistance in the war against Skynet, another AI humans can't seem to get along with.

Terminator newcomer Mackenzie Davis, who Black Mirror fans will know from the episode San Junipero, plays a soldier sent from the future to protect Dani Ramos, played by Natalia Reyes, from a new Terminator. Protecting a minor who's important for reasons that'll become clear in the future? Sounds like the franchise is returning to its jam.

Notably, behind-the-scenes an exciting story played out, with James Cameron returning to the franchise as a producer after regaining the film rights this year. Deadpool director Tim Miller will take charge, promising a mix of action and comedy.

Terminator: Dark Fate will storm into theatres Nov. 1.