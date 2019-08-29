Terminator: Dark Fate full trailer reunites Arnold and original Sarah Connor

20th Century Fox

It's crunch time for Terminator: Dark Fate, the latest out of the mega Schwarzenegger-starring blockbuster machine that's slowly been creaking to a halt. With Linda Hamilton returning as Sarah Connor and James Cameron's involvement for the first time since 1991's Judgement Day, Dark Fate is looking promising.

A full trailer came out Thursday evening PT.

The trailer sees Sarah Conner 27 years after the events of T2, still a skilled fighter but now in the knowledge that she didn't save everyone when she thwarted Judgement Day on Aug. 29, 1997. "You may have changed the future, but you didn't change our fate," Mackenzie Davis' hybrid cyborg human informs her.

Their mission is to protect Dani Ramos (Natalia Reyes) from Gabriel Luna's modified liquid metal Terminator known as Rev-9 sent from the future by Skynet. If Ramos dies, everyone does.

Best trailer moment? Connor blowing something up and saying, "I'll be back."

Dark Fate is set to wipe the canon slate clean for the franchise following 1991's Judgement Day. Arnold Schwarzenegger's original T-800 Terminator joins the gang doing their gunslinging utmost to help save the day.

With Deadpool director Tim Miller at the helm and producer Cameron having input to the storyline, Dark Fate promises to be a huge step up from 2015's panned Genisys. Dark Fate will deal with the consequences of the destruction of Cyberdyne at the end of the Cameron-directed Judgement Day, likely including flashbacks.

"I don't think the movies that came after it really explored that in a clean way like I believe we are, with true consequences, and it makes perfect sense for Sarah to be the one to face those consequences since they were her choices to begin with," Miller told Entertainment Weekly in July.

Even more enticing is Dark Fate's R-rating.

"The DNA of Terminator is an R-rated f***ing movie. So to not do it R feels disingenuous to the source material," Miller said at Dark Fate's Comic-Con panel in July.

Terminator: Dark Fate storms into cinemas Nov. 1, 2019.