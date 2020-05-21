Tenet's exclusive new trailer just went live... inside Fortnite

Warner Bros.

Tenet is the new movie by legendary director Christopher Nolan. Fortnite is the legendary video game played by millions. Together they've joining forces to do something a little different: Launching a brand new movie trailer inside a video game.

Grab a front row seat in Party Royale for a world premiere!



Catch the latest trailer for Christopher Nolan’s @TENETFilm at the top of every hour on the big screen starting at 8 PM ET.



ʇnO sunᴚ ǝɯı⊥ ǝɹoɟǝq ʇı ǝǝS pic.twitter.com/ZiNfxaRQ7U — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 21, 2020

You can watch it now, here's what it looks like:

This all might sound bizarre, but considering the direction Fortnite has been headed, it's par for the course. In December last year J.J. Abrams showed off new Rise of Skywalker footage in Fortnite.

Earlier this year Travis Scott held a concert inside the game and it was incredible.

Long story short, Fortnite isn't just a video game it's a media outlet and showing off new footage of hyped movies inside Fortnite is quickly becoming a new norm.