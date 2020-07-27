CNET también está disponible en español.

Tenet will be released internationally before coming to US on Sept. 3

Warner Bros. announced when many countries can expect to see the new movie.

John David Washington and Robert Pattinson in Tenet.

 Warner Bros. Pictures

Tenet, the much-anticipated new movie from director Christopher Nolan, will release internationally before opening in the US due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that is keeping theaters closed, according to a statement from Warner Bros. on Monday. The film starring John David Washington and Robert Pattinson will open in over 70 countries worldwide starting on Aug. 26. Major territories will include Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Russia, Spain, and the UK, according to Warner Bros. 

The film will debut in the US Labor Day weekend, but Warner Bros. didn't specify which cities.  

