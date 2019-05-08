Tencent reportedly replaces PUBG in China with 'patriotic' alternative

Game of Peace/Weibo

Tencent has reportedly pulled the plug on popular video game PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds in China and shifted users to a more government-friendly game.

Tencent decided to shut down the mobile version of the battle royale game, commonly known as PUBG Mobile, because the Chinese government refused to allow in-app purchases, Reuters reported on Wednesday. Around 70 million people reportedly played PUBG Mobile in China every day.

In its place, Tencent has apparently launched a patriotic military-themed game called Game for Peace, which looks and plays similar to PUBG. Game for Peace reportedly has regulatory approval to generate revenue, which Tencent tried for more than a year to attain for PUBG.

