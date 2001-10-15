CNET también está disponible en español.

Telus, Jamcracker in software alliance

Jamcracker, a Web-based software services company, said Monday it will sell its technology to Canada-based telecommunications provider Telus. Telus, in turn, will label the services offered through Jamcracker as its own as part of an alliance with the Cupertino, Calif.-based start-up. Jamcracker uses a set of technology to offer software such as e-mail or customer-relationship programs over the Web. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

