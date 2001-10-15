Telus, Jamcracker in software alliance

Jamcracker, a Web-based software services company, said Monday it will sell its technology to Canada-based telecommunications provider Telus. Telus, in turn, will label the services offered through Jamcracker as its own as part of an alliance with the Cupertino, Calif.-based start-up. Jamcracker uses a set of technology to offer software such as e-mail or customer-relationship programs over the Web. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.