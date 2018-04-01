Telsa goes bankrupt in Elon Musk April Fools' Day gag

On April 1, we're bound to take every news tidbit with several shakes of salt, especially when they're coming from notorious jokester Elon Musk.

Musk built up anticipation earlier today with a mysterious tweet promising big news.

Important news in a few hours … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 1, 2018

He then delivered with a series of tweets declaring that Tesla, his electric car company, had gone bankrupt despite "a last-ditch mass sale of Easter Eggs." Musk seems to be playing on recent news reports speculating about a possible bankruptcy in the company's future.

Tesla Goes Bankrupt

Palo Alto, California, April 1, 2018 -- Despite intense efforts to raise money, including a last-ditch mass sale of Easter Eggs, we are sad to report that Tesla has gone completely and totally bankrupt. So bankrupt, you can't believe it. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 1, 2018

Musk's April Fools' Day timing combined with a quip about Tesla having "Chapter 14 and a half" bankruptcy should have your prank alarm bells clanging loudly.

There are many chapters of bankruptcy and, as critics so rightly pointed out, Tesla has them *all*, including Chapter 14 and a half (the worst one). — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 1, 2018

And in case you were still wondering if Tesla might actually be trying to slip a bankruptcy announcement out on April 1, then Musk sealed the joke deal with his final tweet. This one comes with a photo of Musk passed out against a Tesla Model 3 with a sign reading "Bankwupt!" on his chest.

Elon was found passed out against a Tesla Model 3, surrounded by "Teslaquilla" bottles, the tracks of dried tears still visible on his cheeks.



This is not a forward-looking statement, because, obviously, what's the point?



Happy New Month! pic.twitter.com/YcouvFz6Y1 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 1, 2018

Despite all this evidence pointing to an April Fools' gag, we have to remember Musk once joked about Boring Company flamethrowers and then actually sold them. So just in case, we dropped a line to Tesla, but haven't received a response yet.

You can catch CNET's roundup of the best and weirdest April Fools' gags right here.

