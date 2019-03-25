Telegram's delete button lets you take back what you said, literally

Telegram

You can take back what you said, no matter how long ago. At least on Telegram.

The encrypted messaging app on Sunday said it'll let users unsend anything, taking a strong stand on privacy.

The delete button allows you to unsend messages in a one-on-one chat from both the sender's and receiver's devices. And there's no time limit, according to Telegram's blog post. The app also added other features that let you restrict who can view your profile photo and forwarded messages won't be linked back to your account.

Telegram has become popular among users because of its end-to-end encryption service. Earlier this month, Facebook users flocked to Telegram during an outage that knocked out Messenger, WhatsApp and Instagram. Telegram CEO Pavel Durov said he saw 3 million new users within 24 hours.

To try this new feature, you can tap and hold a message and the delete option will appear. Once you click on the button, you can choose to delete the message from your own phone or both of your devices.

Telegram also added search tools to help users find the settings they're looking for as well as the right emoji they want to use.