Telegram's cryptocurrency kickoff halted by SEC

Angela Lang/CNET

Telegram's initial coin offering (ICO) has been halted by a restraining order filed by the US Security and Exchange Commission (SEC). According to the SEC Friday, the emergency action will temporarily prevent what it alleges is an unregistered offering that has already raised $1.7 billion. Around 2.9 billion digital tokens called grams have been sold to 171 purchasers, the SEC alleges.

Telegram had announced its plans in late August to kick off its own cryptocurrency, and is planning to launch its blockchain by Oct. 31 according to the SEC.

Now playing: Watch this: Facebook defends cryptocurrency plans before Congress

The SEC alleges Telegram and its subsidiary TON started raising funds to develop the TON Blockchain or Telegram Open Network, as well as the Telegram Messenger app, back in January 2018.

The sales of Grams were also not registered despite being securities, the SEC has alleged.

"Our emergency action today is intended to prevent Telegram from flooding the US markets with digital tokens that we allege were unlawfully sold," said Stephanie Avakian, SEC co-director of Enforcement.

Telegram didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.