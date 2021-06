Nintendo

The Super Smash Bros. Ultimate roster is Tekken a new direction, as Kazuya Mishima joins the roster, Nintendo revealed during its E3 Direct livestream on Tuesday. We don't know exactly when he's coming, but director Masahiro Sakurai promised a deep dive on June 28.

In addition to hinting at his combos, the reveal video shows the broody Kazuya dropping various Smash characters off a cliff -- a reference to the iconic Tekken cutscene where his mean dad Heihachi does so to poor Kazuya.