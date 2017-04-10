Teens still love Snapchat despite Facebook's copycat moves

CNET

Snapchat continues to reign supreme if you're a teenager.

A survey conducted by Piper Jaffray found that Snapchat edged out Instagram in both monthly usage and as the favorite social platform among teens in the US. Snapchat actually saw both numbers rise, while Instagram held steady with usage and fell as a favorite.

The study provides a glimpse into the preferences of the next generation, a possible indicator of the dominant social network of the future. Facebook, which owns Instagram, has been aggressive in rolling out features like "Stories," which mimic key elements of Snapchat, but these results show they haven't had a significant impact on younger users.

Trailing behind both were Twitter and Facebook, which remains by far the world's largest social network (even if its users are a bit older).

The survey, which garnered 5,500 responses, also touched on connected devices, with teens calling out Fitbit over Apple as the top fitness band.

In terms of anticipated movies, "Fate of the Furious" (the eighth chapter in "The Fast and the Furious" franchise), "Beauty and the Beast" and "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" were the top vote-getters. They surpassed Marvel films like "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" and "Spider-Man: Homecoming." DC movies "Justice League" and "Wonder Woman" made the list, but were well behind.