Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge looks gloriously retro

Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello and Michelangelo are returning for some side-scrolling beat-em-up action in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge, as revealed in a retro-style trailer Wednesday. The game is inspired by glorious 1991 brawler Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles In Time, with visuals based on the 1987 cartoon.

It's being developed by Tribute Games, the studio behind Panzer Paladin and Flinthook, and published by Dotemu, which did last year's excellent Streets of Rage 4.

Shredder's Revenge is coming to consoles and PC, but the release date is unclear. For now, we should all enjoy hearing what sounds like Faith No More's Mike Patton singing the classic theme on repeat.