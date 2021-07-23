Teen on Blue Origin flight told Bezos he's never ordered off Amazon

Blue Origin

Oliver Daemen became the youngest person to visit space this week, but there's something else that sets the 18-year-old apart from the masses: he's apparently never ordered anything off Amazon before.

The Dutch teenager accompanied Jeff Bezos, former CEO of Amazon and founder of space tourism company Blue Origin, aboard Blue Origin's first crewed flight on Tuesday. Daemen reportedly told Bezos that factoid, to which he responded, "'Oh, wow, it's a long time ago I heard someone say that,'" according to a Friday report by Reuters.

Daemen and Amazon didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

In addition to Daemen, Bezos was accompanied by his brother Mark and aeronautics legend Wally Funk as they headed off toward the boundary separating Earth and space as part of mission NS-16. You can rewatch the flight here.