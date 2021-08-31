Ted Lasso might have shown a notchless iPhone 13, but probably not

Apple TV Plus

iPhone fans are ready to believe in Ted Lasso. Not that the warm-hearted American coach can lead British soccer club AFC Richmond to glory, but that the latest episode of the popular Apple TV Plus series might have shown a glimpse of the iPhone 13. Despite the buzz created by brief shots of what appears to be a notchless iPhone, it's more likely a fleeting CGI imperfection in post-production.

We see an alleged notchless iPhone 13 during two scenes in Ted Lasso episode 6, The Signal. In both scenes, the phones (belonging to different characters) look to be running iOS, but there's no notch on the display.

See also: Our iPhone 13 wish list: 7 rumors about Apple's new iPhone we hope come true

While it's fun to speculate that Apple might try to slip its next iPhone into one of its most popular series, we also see plenty of iPhones with notches in episode 6 and previous episodes of Ted Lasso. What's more likely is that eager iPhone fans spotted a CGI flaw when a display was superimposed on the devices post-production.

Apple TV Plus

Apple is expected to unveil its iPhone 13 lineup in September. Previous rumors have suggested that the expected iPhone 13 will feature a smaller notch, but not do away with it all together.

We'll see if the notchless iPhone shows up again in episode 7 of Ted Lasso, which comes out Friday on Apple TV Plus.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.