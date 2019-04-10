Ted Cruz says Senate will hold Google-specific hearing on political bias

Stephen Shankland/CNET

Facebook and Twitter on Wednesday testified before the Senate over accusations of anti-conservative bias. But Google, who was originally expected to attend, was absent.

In response, Cruz said the committee will hold will conduct a separate hearing focused specifically on Google and political bias.

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Facebook was represented by Neil Potts, the social network's public policy director, who also testified in the hearing on Tuesday. Twitter sent Carlos Monje, Jr., director of public policy and philanthropy for the US and Canada. Google had offered to send Max Pappas, the search giant's head of conservative outreach, but a source familiar with the situation said the committee rejected his appearance.

Cruz said Pappas was rejected because he didn't meet the committee's requirements for proper seniority at the company.

This is a developing story...

