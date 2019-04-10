CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Tech Industry

Ted Cruz says Senate will hold Google-specific hearing on political bias

Facebook and Twitter faced the Senate on Wednesday, but Google was absent.

google-hq-sede-mountain-view.jpg

Google headquarters in Mountain View, California. 

 Stephen Shankland/CNET

Facebook and Twitter on Wednesday testified before the Senate over accusations of anti-conservative bias. But Google, who was originally expected to attend, was absent. 

In response, Cruz said the committee will hold will conduct a separate hearing focused specifically on Google and political bias.

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. 

Facebook was represented by Neil Potts, the social network's public policy director, who also testified in the hearing on Tuesday. Twitter sent Carlos Monje, Jr., director of public policy and philanthropy for the US and Canada. Google had offered to send Max Pappas, the search giant's head of conservative outreach, but a source familiar with the situation said the committee rejected his appearance. 

Cruz said Pappas was rejected because he didn't meet the committee's requirements for proper seniority at the company.

This is a developing story...

The Smartest Stuff: Innovators are thinking up new ways to make you, and the things around you, smarter.

Special Reports: CNET's in-depth features in one place.

Facebook wants to show good amid scandals: The social network updates its tools for blood donations, nonprofits and mentorships.

Everything Apple announced: What we know about Apple's TV content and service, credit card, game subscription service and more.

Next Article: Black hole, revealed: First-ever image from across the universe