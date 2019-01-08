CES 2019: Technics SL1200MK7 turntable appeals to DJs and satanic cultists alike

Technics

Forget Bluetooth turntables: The true sign that vinyl has made a comeback is the reappearance of the iconic Technics SL1200. Think of any DJ at all, whether at a wedding, or at a massive Las Vegas dance party, and they'll be using a pair of SL1200s.

The new SL-1200MK7, launched here at CES, is a sleek, black take on the traditional silver-colored turntable and features a new "coreless" direct-drive motor.

Given that the turntable is designed to be used in high-volume environments it's extensively damped with a high rigidity cabinet and two-layer structure platter. This design also makes it also useful for preventing footfalls making your records skip at home.

The SL-1200MK7 appeals to the key devil worshipper market with a new reverse mode activated by holding both the speed selector and start/stop buttons down. Hear all your backmasked messages in high fidelity!

Of course it has all of the things you'd expect from a DJ turntable, including pitch control, LED speed strobe and an S-shaped tonearm designed for scratching.

Panasonic curiously discontinued the SL1200 eight years ago just as interest in vinyl was starting to pick up. The release of crazy high-end versions of the turntable in the proceeding years was a slap in the face to enthusiasts and DJs who turned to the wild and woolly second-hand market, or cheaper knock-offs.

Pricing and availability is yet to be announced.

