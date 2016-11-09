Tech stocks drop after Trump's victory -- except for Twitter

The morning after Donald Trump's stunning presidential victory sent stock futures plummeting, major tech stocks appear to be dropping on Wall Street during an otherwise surprisingly steady opening of post-election trade.

The major names in the red this morning include Apple, Alphabet, Amazon, eBay, Facebook, IBM, Intel, Microsoft, Netflix and others.

It isn't an across-the-board drop, though.

The biggest name bucking the trend is one that played a central role in this year's election: Twitter. Its stock is up over four percentage points and climbing as of this publication.