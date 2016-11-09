Esto también se puede leer en español.

Tech stocks drop after Trump's victory -- except for Twitter

Major tech stocks including Apple, Amazon and Microsoft all started off Wednesday's post-election trading in the red, though Twitter was a notable exception.

The morning after Donald Trump's stunning presidential victory sent stock futures plummeting, major tech stocks appear to be dropping on Wall Street during an otherwise surprisingly steady opening of post-election trade.

Twitter is on the rise this morning.

The major names in the red this morning include Apple, Alphabet, Amazon, eBay, Facebook, IBM, Intel, Microsoft, Netflix and others.

It isn't an across-the-board drop, though.

The biggest name bucking the trend is one that played a central role in this year's election: Twitter. Its stock is up over four percentage points and climbing as of this publication.

