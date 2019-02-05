Tech missing from Trump's State of the Union speech

/ Getty Images

In his second State of the Union address, President Donald Trump on Tuesday night only alluded to his long-promised infrastructure plan that has been a stated priority of his administration since taking office. And he largely neglected to mention any other major tech issues.

In a speech that took about one hour and twenty minutes to deliver, Trump covered a wide range of issues, from the economy to criminal justice and immigration to drug prices. When listing legislative goals in the coming year, he made a passing reference to bipartisan infrastructure legislation.

"Both parties should be able to unite for a great rebuilding of America's crumbling infrastructure," Trump said during the speech. "I know that Congress is eager to pass an infrastructure bill, and I am eager to work with you on legislation to deliver new and important infrastructure investment."

Trump's calls for bipartisanship comes more than a week after the longest government shutdown in US history ended. Trump and Democratic leaders agreed to re-open the government on January 25 for three weeks. However, they have not been able to agree on funding for his promised wall along the US-Mexico border -- the key issue that led to the 35-day shutdown.

Meanwhile, infrastructure has long been considered an area of potential compromise between Democrats and Trump. And yet there was no detailed discussion of what such a bill would include or how Trump would pay for it.

It was also unclear if broadband and bridging the digital divide, particularly for rural Americans, would be part of infrastructure legislation. Today, 34 million Americans lack an affordable and reliable broadband connection. Of these, 19.4 million live in rural areas, according to a report from the FCC using 2016 figures.

"Bridging the rural broadband gap represents a rare opportunity for bipartisan cooperation," Richard Cullen, an executive director for Connect Americans Now, a group that advocates for affordable broadband in rural areas using TV white space spectrum, said in a statement. "We are disappointed President Trump did not raise this critical issue that impacts millions of rural Americans every day in this evening's State of the Union Address."

President Trump's speech also comes amid tension in the relationship between Silicon Valley tech firms and Washington. Lawmakers on Capitol Hill are looking to rein in tech firms, especially when it comes to security and privacy concerns. Up to now, these firms have operated with little to no government regulation or oversight.

President Trump has also been critical of several internet companies, including Google, accusing the company of "rigging" its search results so that they return "fake news" that is critical of him.

But he made no mention of issues around data privacy, net neutrality, or other major tech industry issues that have been in the headlines over the past year.

Technology and innovation were also largely left out of last year's State of the Union speech.

Still, the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy issued a press release following the president's speech reiterating his commitment to investing in what the office has called the "Industries of the Future."

"President Trump's commitment to American leadership in artificial intelligence, 5G wireless, quantum science, and advanced manufacturing will ensure that these technologies serve to benefit the American people and that the American innovation ecosystem remains the envy of the world for generations to come," Michael Kratsios, Deputy Assistant to the President for Technology Policy, said in a statement.

The White House held a roundtable "listening session" on innovation with top tech executives in December as part of the Trump Administration's efforts to ensure US leadership in the emerging fields of artificial intelligence, 5G wireless and quantum computing. Administration officials said the meeting was the first of many that the White House plans to have with a wide range of companies.

Trump also briefly remarked about US space exploration when he gave a shout out to Apollo 11 astronaut Buzz Aldrin, who was in the crowd. This July marks the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11, the first to land a human on the moon.

"This year, American astronauts will go back to space on American rockets," Trump said.

